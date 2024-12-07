Pushpa 2 Shatters Records but Sparks Shocking Incident in Theater

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, has taken the box office by storm, breaking multiple records within just two days of its release. The film, praised for its action-packed sequences and gripping storyline, has been receiving immense love from audiences across the country.

However, a surprising and alarming incident occurred in a theater during a screening of the movie. During an intense fight scene featuring Allu Arjun, involving a skull, a woman identified as Ammavaru Puni reportedly became visibly distressed. She started shouting in the middle of the scene, leaving the audience shocked by her unexpected reaction.

The reason behind her outburst remains unclear, and further details about the incident are awaited. The incident.

Video Link: https://twitter.com/ChotaNewsTelugu/status/1865301105527468325

Pushpa 2 continues to dominate theaters, with fans celebrating Allu Arjun’s stellar performance and the film’s powerful narrative. Despite the unsettling moment in the theater, the movie’s momentum at the box office shows no signs of slowing down.

Further Details Awaited.