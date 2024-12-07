150-Year-Old Ganesha Idol Discovered in Canal

Tamil Nadu: A rare and ancient idol of Lord Ganesha, estimated to be around 150 years old, was discovered in an irrigation canal near Srimushnam in Tamil Nadu.

The idol was found by local fishermen during their routine activities in the canal. The intricately carved idol has sparked curiosity and reverence among locals, with many flocking to the site to catch a glimpse of the historic find.

Authorities are assessing the idol’s historical and cultural significance, and steps are being taken to preserve it. The discovery has added to the region’s rich heritage and is likely to attract historians and devotees alike.