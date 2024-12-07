Hyderabad Customer Pays for Canceled Order, Faces Cancellation Fee Dilemma

Hyderabad: A customer, Syed Azhar, has highlighted an issue with Swiggy food delivery platform after encountering an unusual situation with his order. On November 7, 2023, at 11:31 PM, Syed Azhar placed an order for biryani from Lucky Multi Cuisine Restaurant.

Shortly after placing the order, he decided to cancel it. However, due to a delay in processing the cancellation, the order was dispatched. Despite the app reflecting the order as canceled, Syed Azhar received the item from the delivery agent and made the payment in cash.

The issue arose when he attempted to place a new order. The app prompted him to pay a cancellation fee, even though he had received and paid for the canceled order.

Also Read: Bitcoin Breaks $100,000 Milestone, Boosted by Trump’s Pro-Crypto Agenda

Syed Azhar has requested the platform to review the situation and waive the cancellation fee, arguing that it should not apply since he ultimately received and paid for the item. He hopes the company will address the issue promptly and ensure such discrepancies are resolved to avoid inconvenience to customers.

The matter raises questions about transparency and accountability in online food delivery systems, urging platforms to refine their processes for better customer experiences.