Rahul Gandhi Extends Greetings on Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended heartfelt wishes to the people of Telangana. He fondly remembered the key role played by Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh in the creation of the state 11 years ago.

“A Historic Day That Fulfilled People’s Dreams”: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi stated that Telangana was formed under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, fulfilling the long-standing aspirations and dreams of the region’s people. He described the day as a historic milestone in India’s political journey.

He also paid homage to the families of those who sacrificed their lives during the Telangana movement.

Congress Committed to Building a ‘People’s Telangana’

Reaffirming the party’s commitment, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the Congress is dedicated to building a progressive and inclusive Telangana. He stated that the government is focused on fulfilling the promises made to every household and ensuring that the aspirations of the people are realized.

