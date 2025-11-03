Rains to Continue until 7th November 2025 in Telangana, After Which Extreme Cold Will Grip the State

Telangana is set to experience continuous rainfall until November 7, 2025, after which the region, including Hyderabad, will face a significant drop in temperatures and the onset of extreme cold. This weather shift is influenced by lingering monsoon conditions and global atmospheric patterns, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Persistent Rains Expected Until November 7

Intermittent light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are forecasted across Telangana over the next few days. Hyderabad will likely see light rain or drizzle, especially during the evening or night, with partly cloudy mornings. Daytime temperatures are expected to range from 31-32°C, with minimums around 22-23°C.

November 3-4: Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers. Hyderabad will experience light rain or drizzle.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers. Hyderabad will experience light rain or drizzle. November 4-6: Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are expected at a few locations across the state.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are expected at a few locations across the state. November 7: Cloudiness will begin to decrease, with rainfall chances dropping significantly from 57-67% to 39%.

This extended wet spell is attributed to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and an upper air cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha, maintaining moisture flow into the region. Total accumulated rainfall from November 2-7 is estimated at 18mm.

Abrupt Shift to Extreme Cold Post-November 7

A dramatic weather transformation is predicted to begin on November 8, signaling the rapid onset of winter.

November 8: Mostly sunny conditions will return with zero precipitation probability. Maximum temperatures will drop to 30-31°C, while minimum temperatures fall to 18°C.

Mostly sunny conditions will return with zero precipitation probability. Maximum temperatures will drop to 30-31°C, while minimum temperatures fall to 18°C. November 9: Minimum temperatures are expected to further decline to 16°C.

Minimum temperatures are expected to further decline to 16°C. Mid-November: Daytime temperatures will stabilize around 29-30°C, with nights cooling to 15-16°C.

This dry, cold pattern is expected to persist through mid-November, marking a sharp transition from the prolonged monsoon.

Global Factors Influencing Local Weather

The ongoing weak La Niña conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean are playing a role in Telangana’s weather patterns. La Niña typically enhances moisture availability across the Indian peninsula. Additionally, meteorologists have noted an unusual phenomenon for November 2025: cooler days combined with warmer nights across most of India, including Telangana. This is attributed to increased cloud cover and atmospheric humidity from extended monsoon conditions.

Impact on Agriculture and Public Life

The continued rainfall through November 7 could complicate recovery efforts for farmers, particularly in districts still affected by Cyclone Montha. However, the subsequent dry weather will be favorable for harvesting remaining paddy stocks and preparing fields for the “rabi” (winter) crop.

For the general public, the combination of cooler days and warmer nights means residents should be prepared for varying comfort conditions. Early morning mist is also expected, potentially reducing road visibility. The dry conditions post-November 8 could lead to increased Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in urban areas like Hyderabad.