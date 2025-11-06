Hyderabad

Rajendranagar Police Bust Drug Network; Six Arrested in Joint Operation

In a major breakthrough, the Rajendranagar police along with the SOT (Special Operations Team) conducted a joint operation leading to the arrest of six individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 November 2025 - 18:55
Rangareddy: In a major breakthrough, the Rajendranagar police along with the SOT (Special Operations Team) conducted a joint operation leading to the arrest of six individuals involved in drug trafficking. The details were revealed by DCP Yogesh Gautam during a press conference held on Wednesday.

According to DCP Gautam, the main accused — Santosh, Sandeep, and Shiva Kumar — were allegedly bringing narcotic substances from Bengaluru and selling them in Hyderabad. During the operation, the police also arrested three buyers identified as Saibaba, Vishal Reddy, and Sameer.

The investigation revealed that the accused were using Instagram and other social media platforms to contact clients and distribute the drugs. Police suspect that the contraband was being sourced from Nigeria, though the location of the Nigerian suppliers is yet to be traced.

Officials said the police team seized 18 grams of MDMA worth ₹2 lakh, 130 grams of ganja, and five mobile phones from the accused. The materials have been sent for forensic analysis.

DCP Gautam stated that the case is being investigated from multiple angles to identify the full supply chain. “We have already detained six individuals and are tracking the remaining accused. We will apprehend them soon,” he assured.

He added that the Rajendranagar police have intensified their vigilance against drug peddling networks and are working closely with cyber teams to monitor online drug transactions. The authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to narcotics.

