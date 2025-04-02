Telangana Extends Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme Deadline to April 14: Key Updates on Subsidies & Eligibility

Hyderabad, April 2, 2025 — In a major relief for applicants, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced an extension of the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme deadline to April 14, 2025. The move comes after the state observed overwhelming demand for the financial aid program targeting unemployed youth from marginalized communities.

Also Read: Telangana Rajiv Yuva Vikasam 2025: Complete Rules, ₹3 Lakh Loan & 100% Subsidy

Telangana Extends Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme Deadline to April 14

New Deadline : April 14, 2025 (previously April 5).

: April 14, 2025 (previously April 5). Simplified Process : Income certificates no longer mandatory; applicants can submit ration cards.

: Income certificates no longer mandatory; applicants can submit ration cards. Subsidies : Up to ₹4 lakh with subsidies ranging from 70% to 100%.

: Up to ₹4 lakh with subsidies ranging from 70% to 100%. Eligibility: SC, ST, BC, Minority, and EWS/EBC communities.

Why Was the Deadline Extended?

During a video conference on March 31, Deputy CM Vikramarka directed officials to streamline the application process and address technical hurdles. The decision aims to ensure all eligible youth benefit from the ₹10,000-crore initiative.

Critical Changes in Guidelines:

No Income Certificate Needed : Applicants lacking income proof can now submit their White Ration Card for EWS/EBC categories.

: Applicants lacking income proof can now submit their for EWS/EBC categories. District-Level Support : Young officers will be appointed in each district to assist applicants from registration to project approval.

: Young officers will be appointed in each district to assist applicants from registration to project approval. Regular Reviews: CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Vikramarka will monitor progress to prevent delays.

Who Can Apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme?

The scheme prioritizes marginalized groups:

Scheduled Castes (SC)

Scheduled Tribes (ST)

Backward Classes (BC)

Minorities

EWS/EBC Communities

Financial Assistance Breakdown:

Loan Amount Subsidy Percentage Up to ₹50,000 100% ₹50,000–₹1 lakh 90% ₹1–2 lakh 80% ₹2–4 lakh 70%

How to Apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme

Follow these steps before the April 14 deadline:

Visit the Portal: Go to https://tgobmms.cgg.gov.in. Select Scheme: Click “Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme Registration.” Upload Documents: Submit scanned copies of your ration card, PAN, and photograph. Choose Category: Select your community (SC/ST/BC/Minority/EWS) and loan type (bank-linked or non-bank).

Pro Tip: Double-check entries to avoid rejection.

Government’s Commitment to Youth Empowerment

The Telangana government has allocated ₹10,000 crore to fund this initiative, emphasizing self-employment and small-business growth. “No eligible candidate should face barriers,” stated Deputy CM Vikramarka, urging officials to resolve issues promptly.

Key Features of the Scheme:

Zero Collateral : Loans are collateral-free.

: Loans are collateral-free. Flexible Repayment : Low-interest rates with extended timelines.

: Low-interest rates with extended timelines. Wide Coverage: Targets 5 lakh beneficiaries statewide.

Act Before April 14!

With the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme deadline extended to April 14, eligible youth have an extra week to apply. Remove income certificate hassles and use your ration card to secure subsidies up to ₹4 lakh. Visit the official portal today and seize this opportunity to launch your entrepreneurial journey.

Stay updated with Munsif for the latest news on government schemes and policies.

Note: All details are verified as of April 2, 2025. For queries, contact your district welfare officer.