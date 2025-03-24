Telangana Rajiv Yuva Vikasam 2025: Complete Rules, ₹3 Lakh Loan & 100% Subsidy – Deadline Alert

Hyderabad, March 24, 2025 – In a major push to empower unemployed youth, the Telangana government has revised the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025, introducing a 100% subsidy for loans up to ₹50,000 and enhanced financial support for marginalized communities. Eligible candidates from Economically Backward Classes (EBC), SC, ST, BC, and Minority groups can apply online until April 4, 2025, to secure loans up to ₹3 lakh for self-employment ventures.

100% subsidy for loans below ₹50,000 (newly added category).

for loans below ₹50,000 (newly added category). 90% subsidy for loans up to ₹1 lakh (previously 80%).

for loans up to ₹1 lakh (previously 80%). 80% subsidy for loans between ₹1 lakh–₹2 lakh.

for loans between ₹1 lakh–₹2 lakh. 70% subsidy for loans up to ₹4 lakh.

for loans up to ₹4 lakh. Simplified application process via the tgobmms.cgg.gov.in portal.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated, “This scheme is a gateway for Telangana’s youth to achieve financial independence. The enhanced subsidies reflect our commitment to inclusive growth.”

Who Can Apply? Eligibility Criteria

Residency: Permanent resident of Telangana.

Permanent resident of Telangana. Community: EBC, SC, ST, BC, or Minority.

EBC, SC, ST, BC, or Minority. Age: 18–35 years.

18–35 years. Income: Must belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

Must belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. Purpose: Funds must be used for self-employment or micro-enterprises.

Loan Categories & Subsidy Breakdown

The scheme categorizes loans based on business scale:

Small Ventures (₹50,000 or less): 100% subsidy – Beneficiaries pay ₹0. Basic Support (Up to ₹1 lakh): 90% subsidy – Pay only 10% (e.g., ₹10,000 for ₹1 lakh loan). Intermediate Support (₹1–2 lakh): 80% subsidy – Beneficiary contributes 20%. Advanced Support (Up to ₹4 lakh): 70% subsidy – 30% self-funded or via bank linkage.

Follow these steps to submit your application:

Visit the official portal: tgobmms.cgg.gov.in. Click “Apply Now” and register with Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Fill in personal, educational, and business plan details. Upload documents: Community certificate.

BPL ration card.

Aadhaar card. Submit before April 4, 2025.

Pro Tip: Double-check entries to avoid rejection during the scrutiny phase (April 6–May 31).

Why This Scheme Matters

Targets 5 lakh unemployed youth in Telangana.

in Telangana. Reduces reliance on informal loans with low-interest government support.

Encourages micro-entrepreneurship in sectors like agriculture, retail, and tech.

Last Application Date: April 4, 2025.

April 4, 2025. Loan Approval: Sanctions issued on June 2 (Telangana Formation Day).

Addressing Challenges

While the scheme promises transformative benefits, officials urge applicants to:

Avoid last-minute submissions to prevent portal crashes.

Ensure accurate business plans to pass eligibility checks.

The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025 is Telangana’s boldest step yet to combat unemployment. With the 100% subsidy for small loans, youth can launch businesses risk-free. Apply now and secure your future before the April 4 deadline!

For assistance, contact the helpline at 040-23456789 or visit the official portal.

Note: All details are subject to guidelines by the Telangana Government. Visit tgobmms.cgg.gov.in for updates.