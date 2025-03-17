The Telangana government has officially opened applications for ₹3 Lakh Self-Employment Scheme under Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, a landmark initiative offering ₹3 lakh financial assistance to unemployed youth from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities. The program, aimed at fostering self-employment, began accepting online applications on March 17, 2025, with a deadline of April 5, 2025.

Key Features of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme

Financial Aid: Up to ₹3 lakh per beneficiary for starting self-employment ventures.

Subsidy Structure: Varies based on loan amount (60%–80% subsidy).

Varies based on loan amount (60%–80% subsidy). Target Beneficiaries: 5 lakh unemployed youth from marginalized communities.

5 lakh unemployed youth from marginalized communities. Portal: Applications accepted exclusively via https://tgobmmsnew.cgg.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria for ₹3 Lakh Self-Employment Scheme

To qualify, applicants must:

Be a permanent resident of Telangana. Belong to SC, ST, BC, or minority communities. Be unemployed at the time of application. Submit valid documents (Aadhaar, caste certificate, bank details).

Step-by-Step Application Process

Visit the Official Portal: Go to https://tgobmms.cgg.gov.in. Register: Create an account using your mobile number and email ID. Fill the Form: Enter personal, educational, and employment details. Upload Documents: Submit scanned copies of required certificates. Submit: Review and finalize your application before the April 5 deadline.

Need Help? Contact your District BC Welfare Officer or call the helpline at 040-12345678.

Required Documents

Aadhaar card

Telangana domicile certificate

Caste and income certificates

Bank account details

Ration card

Employment Exchange registration

Subsidy Structure Explained

The scheme offers tiered subsidies to encourage entrepreneurship:

Loan Category Subsidy Beneficiary Contribution Up to ₹1 Lakh 80% 20% ₹1–2 Lakh 70% 30% Up to ₹3 Lakh 60% 40%

Example: For a ₹3 lakh loan, the government covers ₹1.8 lakh, while the applicant arranges ₹1.2 lakh through savings or bank loans.

Application Window: March 17 – April 5, 2025

March 17 – April 5, 2025 Verification: April 6 – May 31, 2025

April 6 – May 31, 2025 Sanction Letters: Distributed on June 2, 2025 (Telangana Formation Day).

Why This Scheme Matters

The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme is part of the Telangana government’s ₹6,000 crore commitment to youth empowerment. By focusing on marginalized groups, it aims to:

Reduce unemployment through self-employment opportunities.

Boost local economies with small-scale businesses.

Fulfill the Congress Party’s election promise under the “Six Guarantees” initiative.

What is the last date to apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme? The online application window closes on April 5, 2025. Late submissions will not be accepted. Can graduates from general categories apply for this scheme? No, the scheme is exclusively for unemployed youth from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities residing in Telangana. How much subsidy will I receive for a ₹2 lakh loan? For loans between ₹1–2 lakh, the government provides a 70% subsidy (₹1.4 lakh), and the beneficiary must arrange the remaining 30% (₹60,000). Is collateral required to avail of the financial assistance? No collateral is needed. The subsidy is directly linked to the loan amount, and beneficiaries contribute a portion based on the category. Where can I check my application status? Applicants can track their status on the official portal https://tgobmms.cgg.gov.in after the verification process concludes (post-May 31, 2025).

The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme is a golden opportunity for Telangana’s youth to achieve financial independence. With a streamlined online process and substantial subsidies, eligible candidates are urged to apply before the April 5 deadline. For updates, visit the official portal or follow Telangana’s government social media channels.

Note: Only applications submitted through the official portal will be considered. Beware of fraudulent websites.