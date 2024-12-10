Rajya Sabha adjourns for day amid uproar over Soros, Adani issues

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day Tuesday afternoon amid uproarious scenes as members of treasury and opposition benches traded charges on the Soros and Adani issues.

As soon as the House met at 12 noon after the first adjournment, Leader of the House J P Nadda raised the issue of alleged links between the Congress leadership and billionaire investor George Soros, alleging they are conniving to destabilise the country.

Nadda, without naming Congress leader Sonia Gandhi who was present in the House, questioned her role as “co-chair of an organisation funded by Soros” in destabilising the country.

This, he said, raised concerns about the country’s internal and external security.

As Nadda made the remarks, treasury benches raised slogans against the Congress and demanded answers.

After this, Congress Deputy Leader of the House Pramod Tiwari rejected the allegations made by Nadda and raised the Adani issue, alleging the Adani group paid Rs 23,000 crore as bribes, as stated by a US Attorney.

By now, sloganeering had started from both sides and the Chairman adjourned the House for the day.