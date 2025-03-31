Ramadan Celebrations: PM Modi and CM Revanth Reddy Share Their Messages

Grand Celebrations of Ramadan in Telugu States and Beyond

Muslim communities across India, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, celebrated the holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramadan) with great enthusiasm and devotion. Special prayers were offered at mosques, with worshippers embracing one another and exchanging Eid Mubarak greetings.

Special Prayers and Traffic Regulations in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, various areas saw heavy congregations for Eid prayers, leading to special traffic restrictions. Religious leaders emphasized that Ramadan symbolizes love, brotherhood, and peace, making it an occasion to spread harmony.

Also Read: Eid-ul-Fitr Festivities in Full Swing as People Gather for Namaz

Leaders and Celebrities Extend Eid Wishes

Political leaders, celebrities, and prominent personalities conveyed their Eid-ul-Fitr wishes to the Muslim community:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on X (formerly Twitter) , wishing for hope, harmony, and compassion in society.

extended greetings on , wishing for hope, harmony, and compassion in society. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wished for Allah’s blessings on everyone and emphasized the spirit of unity and service during Eid-ul-Fitr .

wished for Allah’s blessings on everyone and emphasized the spirit of unity and service during . Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Minister Nara Lokesh, Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and other political leaders from both states also extended their warm wishes.

Eid-ul-Fitr: A Festival of Love and Compassion

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, prayer, and self-discipline. The festival promotes kindness, generosity, and spiritual reflection, bringing people together in celebration.

As the nation rejoices, the festival continues to spread the message of peace, love, and unity, strengthening social harmony across diverse communities.