Ramzan in Kashmir: A Month of Faith, Fasting, and Generosity

Srinagar: The holy month of Ramzan has begun in Jammu and Kashmir, as millions of devout Muslims in the region, along with the rest of the country, observed the start of fasting on Sunday. This sacred month, dedicated to prayers, penance, and charity, sees the faithful waking up before dawn for the Sehri meal, with mosques, shrines, and drum beaters signaling the beginning of the predawn feast.

Spiritual Observance and Charitable Acts During Ramzan

Throughout the month of Ramzan, Muslims around the world engage in daylong fasting, refraining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. The goal is to seek Allah’s blessings and grow spiritually. During this month, mosques and shrines become central hubs for worship, with sermons focusing on piety, tolerance, purity, and brotherhood.

The Prophet Muhammad’s message during Ramzan emphasizes helping those in need, feeding the hungry, and protecting orphans. As a result, charity plays a significant role in the lives of Kashmiris during this time, with many contributing to institutions that support orphans, the sick, and other vulnerable communities. These charitable acts are not limited to fellow Muslims, as Kashmiri Muslims generously donate to people of all faiths in need.

Ramzan Shopping and Traditions in Kashmir

On the eve of the holy month, markets in Srinagar and other towns across the Valley saw a rush of shoppers purchasing essential items for Ramzan. Dates, raisins, basil seeds, and sherbets are in high demand, with prices varying based on quality. A kilogram of dates, for instance, can cost anywhere between Rs 200 to Rs 4,000, catering to different budget needs.

Children, although not required to fast, often participate in the first day of Ramzan, trying to emulate the elders in their community. The spirit of the month encourages this youthful enthusiasm for fasting and embracing its significance.

Charity and Challenges in the Valley During Ramzan

Several charitable institutions have flourished in Kashmir, offering support to the needy, orphans, and people with medical emergencies. During Ramzan, the sense of compassion grows, with crowdfunding campaigns rapidly collecting funds for individuals in dire need of financial assistance for surgeries like kidney transplants, liver replacements, and heart operations.

However, the growing generosity of the people has led to some unscrupulous individuals exploiting this charitable spirit. Fake fundraisers, operating with loudspeakers and misleading appeals, have been reported in some areas. The police and religious scholars have issued warnings to the public to verify the legitimacy of such appeals before making any donations. One such incident involved a fake fundraiser for fire victims in Gotlibagh village, which raised lakhs of rupees under false pretenses.

A Peaceful Month of Reflection and Spirituality

During Ramzan, the pace of life in Kashmir tends to slow down. Many locals prefer to sleep longer after the pre-dawn meal and morning prayers, and activities begin late in the day. The holy month lasts for either 29 or 30 days, depending on the phases of the moon, with the festival of Eid marking the end of fasting as a joyous celebration of thanksgiving.

Ramzan in Kashmir remains a time of deep spiritual reflection, community bonding, and selflessness, as the people of the region come together to observe their faith and extend a helping hand to those in need. The holy month offers an opportunity for renewal, both in terms of spirituality and social responsibility, with the true spirit of Ramzan manifesting through acts of charity and goodwill.