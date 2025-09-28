Ranbir Kapoor opens up on turning 43 and his growing grey hairs

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about turning 43 as he shared a candid birthday note in which he reflected on aging and the increasing greys in his beard. In a video that has been making rounds online, the ‘Rockstar’ actor candidly reflected on turning 43. He noted how his beard has been showing more grey hairs with each passing year, but emphasized that his heart is full of gratitude—for his family, friends, work, and, most importantly, his fans.

He thanked everyone sincerely for their time and support. In the video, Ranbir could be heard saying, “Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming to me on my birthday. I’m 43 years old today. As you can see, a lot of greys in my beard, it keeps increasing year by year. But a lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, for my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you guys.

Thank you so much for your time. You make me feel so special.” Interestingly, the video features the sweet voice of little Raha calling out in the background, adding a heartwarming touch. Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and his family were on a brief vacation and returned to Mumbai earlier today via a private charter. Meanwhile, Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, wished him on his special day by sharing a picture on her Instagram story featuring herself, Ranbir, and Alia Bhatt.

She captioned it, “Happy birthday my love. So grateful and blessed to have you.” Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also marked his birthday by sharing a series of cherished pictures. One of the highlights was an unseen childhood photo showing a young Ranbir and Riddhima with their parents, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Alongside the post, Riddhima wrote, “To the rockstar of our family. Happy Birthday Rans. Love you.”