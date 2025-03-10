Randeep Hooda Turns Menacing Ranatunga for Sunny Deol-Starrer ‘Jaat’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on Monday shared a glimpse of his menacing and fierce character, Ranatunga, from the upcoming film “Jaat”, starring Sunny Deol.

Randeep took to Instagram, where he shared a teaser video introducing his character. The video begins with the actor sitting in a police station, declaring:

“Mujhe mera naam bahut pyaara hai” (My name means a lot to me).

The scene then shifts to a striking visual of Randeep sitting outdoors in the pouring rain, with a rugged jute bag draped over him. With an intense glare, he lights a cigarette, exuding raw intensity. His character soon transforms into a force to be reckoned with, gripping a knife with deadly precision, ready for action.

He then announces his character’s name:

“Ranatunga.”

The Grand Release Announcement

Sharing the teaser, Randeep wrote in the caption:

“My name is #Ranatunga!! The stage is set for a ruthless face-off with the #JAAT. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th. #BaisakhiWithJaat.”

He also tagged the film’s lead Sunny Deol, director Gopichand Malineni, and producers Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat boasts a talented ensemble cast, including:

Vineet Kumar Singh

Saiyami Kher

Regina Cassandra

Each actor brings unique intensity and depth to their roles, ensuring a captivating viewing experience.

High-Octane Action and Stellar Production

The action choreography is crafted by:

Anal Arasu

Ram Laxman

Venkat

The film’s soundtrack is composed by Thaman S, while Rishi Punjabi serves as the Director of Photography.

Other key production members include:

Editing : Navin Nooli

: Navin Nooli Production Design: Avinash Kolla

Their combined efforts promise to transport audiences into the heart of the film’s gripping world.

Multilingual Release

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat will hit theaters worldwide on April 10, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Randeep Hooda’s Directorial Debut

Earlier last year, Randeep made his directorial debut with the historical biopic ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, based on the Indian freedom fighter VD Savarkar.