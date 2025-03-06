Ranya Rao’s Dark Secret: Gold Smuggling, International Links, and Huge Cash Seizures!

Bengaluru: The investigation into the arrest of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, daughter of a serving IPS officer, has uncovered her involvement in a gold smuggling network. Rao allegedly took hefty commissions to smuggle gold from Dubai to Bengaluru.

Smuggling Details Revealed

The ongoing probe revealed that Ranya Rao smuggled gold at the behest of kingpins operating an international smuggling network. Sources indicate that the actress was not financially well-off enough to purchase gold worth Rs 17.29 crore, raising suspicion over her involvement.

Commission for Gold Smuggling

Officers found that Rao was receiving a commission of Rs 4 to 5 lakh for smuggling each kilogram of gold from Dubai to Bengaluru. The smuggling ring reportedly targeted her due to her connection to a serving IPS officer, taking advantage of her status to facilitate the illegal activity.

Suspicion on Bengaluru Airport Staff

Investigators have expanded their focus to include potential involvement from Bengaluru International Airport staff. They are looking into which individuals received the gold from the actress and are currently analyzing her bank account transactions over the past two years.

Enforcement Directorate’s Likely Involvement

With the seizure of a large quantity of gold and Rs 2.67 crore in unaccounted cash from her residence, sources suggest the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may take over the investigation. Rao may face charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Ranya Rao’s Resistance to Security Checks

Reports indicate that Ranya Rao resisted security checks at the airport and threatened officers by citing her father’s position as the DGP. Suspicious of her behavior, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) launched an investigation into her activities, which ultimately led to her arrest.

Gold Seizure and Arrest at Bengaluru Airport

Ranya Rao was arrested on Monday night at Bengaluru International Airport after DRI officers seized 14.8 kg of gold from her upon her arrival on an Emirates flight from Dubai. Authorities had been tracking her movements due to her frequent trips to Dubai.

The investigation is ongoing as officials work to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network and its foreign connections.