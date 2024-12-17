Rare bonhomie on display between Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: After a bitter fight and war of words during the recently held Assembly election, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Vidahan Bhavan and congratulated him for MahaYuti’s victory.

Thackeray, who was accompanied by his son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray and party legislators, spent a few minutes in the CM’s chamber and gave him a bouquet wishing him his successful tenure. Both exchanged their views in a lighter atmosphere. A rare bonhomie between Thackeray and Fadnavis was on display.

“I wished Fadnavis for taking over as the chief minister and also congratulated him for MahaYuti’s victory in the state Assembly. There is a rich tradition in Maharashtra for a healthy dialogue between the ruling and opposition party leaders. I also wished him under his chief ministership Maharashtra will further progress,” said Thackeray.

Also Read: Insult to Constitution will not be tolerated: CM Fadnavis

Thackeray also met the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and congratulated for his election as the Speaker.

The Shiv Sena-UBT chief has clarified that there was nothing political about his meeting with the chief minister.

Ahead of the Assembly election, Thackeray had slammed Fadnavis, likening him to an “insignificant dhekun (bed bug)” and stressing on the need “to get rid of it”. In another public meeting, Uddhav called him “tarbuz (watermelon)” that “should be dumped in potholes”.

Fadnavis hit back saying that something had affected Uddhav Thackeray’s health and he should get well soon.

Thackeray had recently targeted Fadnavis saying “Either you will remain, or I will.” However, after taking over the CM’s charge on December 5, Fadnavis downplayed Thackeray’s statement and said, “Both are in politics.”