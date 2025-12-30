Rashmika Mandanna reveals what she is most proud of after 9 years in the industry

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna was showered with a lot of love by the netizens as she completed 9 years as an actor.

Expressing her gratitude to all her admirers, Rashmika, who made her debut with ‘Kirik Party’ penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram Stories.

The ‘Animal’ actress revealed that, along with her movies, she is also proud of the family she has formed during her journey.

“9 yearsss!! I still can’t fully wrap my head around that…26 films later, what I’am most proud of isn’t just the work….it’s the family I’ve found along the way. All the love, the patience, the faith, the little moments, the big moments…everything from these nine years makes my heart feel so full. Full of joy…full of pride…full of gratitude. (sic)”, wrote Rashmika.

She thanked her admirers for always having her back.

Rashmika added, “Today, reading your posts, your messages, your tweets, it genuinely made my heart smile so much. It made me feel calm, content and sooo loved…Thank you for standing by me through every phase, every high, every doubt, every learning.”

The ‘Pushpa’ actress revealed that she was able to survive only due to all the love she got from the audience.

“Honestly, I still don’t know how I survived these nine years. But I do know one thing.. I survived because of youuu. Thank you for accepting me the way I am..Thank you for loving me so generously..Thank you for supporting me even when I was still figuring myself out…,” her note read.

Reflecting on the bond she has formed with the audience over the years, she went on to write, “What we share today feels much bigger than just an actor and the people who watch her films. Somewhere along the way it quietly turned into family And that means everything to me..I keep you so close to my heart…always.”

Rashmika hopes to grow, learn, and do work that makes her viewers feel proud.

“And I hope I always have your love and support by my side…Thank you…for everything…” she concluded, signing off with “Always your, Rashmika.”