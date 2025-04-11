Ration Card e-KYC Deadline: Complete Update by April 30, 2025, or Lose Subsidized Rations
The central government has issued an urgent directive to all ration card holders across India—complete the mandatory e-KYC process by April 30, 2025, or risk losing access to subsidized food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS).
This move is aimed at eliminating fake ration cards and ensuring only genuine beneficiaries continue to receive food security benefits.
What Is the e-KYC Update for Ration Cards?
The e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process, introduced by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, involves Aadhaar-based biometric authentication of all ration card holders. The step ensures the accuracy of beneficiary data and aims to reduce misuse and diversion of food supplies.
Those failing to complete the process may temporarily lose their entitlement to free or subsidized rice, wheat, pulses, and other benefits under schemes like NFSA and PM-GKAY.
Why Is e-KYC Mandatory?
The government outlined several objectives behind this move:
- Weed out duplicate or bogus ration cards
- Ensure benefits reach eligible and genuine families
- Improve efficiency, digitization, and transparency in the PDS
- Monitor distribution using Aadhaar linkage
- Reduce corruption and leakage in food grain supply
Who Needs to Complete e-KYC?
All categories of ration card holders are required to complete the process, including:
- Antyodaya (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) families
- Beneficiaries under PM-GKAY and state PDS
- Urban and rural households holding valid ration cards
How to Complete Ration Card e-KYC
Offline Method (Via FPS or CSC):
- Visit your nearest Fair Price Shop (FPS) or Common Service Center (CSC)
- Carry Aadhaar card and ration card
- Provide biometric authentication (fingerprint or iris scan)
- e-KYC will be updated on the spot
Online Method (Via State PDS Portal):
- Go to your state’s official PDS portal
- Log in using your ration card or Aadhaar number
- Authenticate using OTP or biometrics
- Verify family details and submit
- Receive confirmation upon successful completion
State-Wise e-KYC Status and Deadline
|State
|Status
|Deadline
|Action Required
|Uttar Pradesh
|Active
|April 30, 2025
|Visit FPS or complete online
|Bihar
|Active
|April 30, 2025
|Offline biometric KYC required
|Maharashtra
|Active
|April 30, 2025
|Aadhaar linkage needed
|Madhya Pradesh
|Active
|April 30, 2025
|Visit CSC or complete online
|Rajasthan
|Active
|April 30, 2025
|Offline submission at FPS
|Tamil Nadu
|In Progress
|April 30, 2025
|Update via state portal
|West Bengal
|In Progress
|April 30, 2025
|Aadhaar update mandatory
|Karnataka
|Active
|April 30, 2025
|Verify all members online/offline
What Happens If You Miss the April 30 Deadline?
If the e-KYC is not completed before the cutoff:
- Free or subsidized ration may be stopped temporarily
- Ration card may be marked as inactive
- Removal from NFSA beneficiary list is possible
- Eligibility for other state-run schemes may be impacted
Documents Required
- Aadhaar card (for all family members)
- Ration card (digital or physical copy)
- Mobile number linked to Aadhaar
- Bank passbook (if subsidy transfers are linked)
- Address proof, if applicable
Monthly Entitlements You Could Lose
|Category
|Item
|Quantity
|Subsidized Rate
|Market Price
|Antyodaya (AAY)
|Wheat
|35 Kg
|Rs. 2/kg
|Rs. 25–30/kg
|Antyodaya (AAY)
|Rice
|35 Kg
|Rs. 3/kg
|Rs. 30–35/kg
|PHH
|Wheat
|5 Kg per person
|Rs. 2/kg
|Rs. 25–30/kg
|PHH
|Rice
|5 Kg per person
|Rs. 3/kg
|Rs. 30–35/kg
|PMGKAY
|Rice/Wheat
|5 Kg per person
|Free
|Rs. 25–35/kg
Final Reminder
With just weeks left, the April 30, 2025 deadline is fast approaching. All eligible ration card holders must act immediately to secure their entitlement to food security benefits. Visit your nearest FPS or log on to your state PDS portal and complete the e-KYC process at the earliest.