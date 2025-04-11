Ration Card e-KYC Deadline: Complete Update by April 30, 2025, or Lose Subsidized Rations

New Delhi: The central government has issued an urgent directive to all ration card holders across India—complete the mandatory e-KYC process by April 30, 2025, or risk losing access to subsidized food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

This move is aimed at eliminating fake ration cards and ensuring only genuine beneficiaries continue to receive food security benefits.

The e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) process, introduced by the Department of Food and Public Distribution, involves Aadhaar-based biometric authentication of all ration card holders. The step ensures the accuracy of beneficiary data and aims to reduce misuse and diversion of food supplies.

Those failing to complete the process may temporarily lose their entitlement to free or subsidized rice, wheat, pulses, and other benefits under schemes like NFSA and PM-GKAY.

Why Is e-KYC Mandatory?

The government outlined several objectives behind this move:

Weed out duplicate or bogus ration cards

Ensure benefits reach eligible and genuine families

Improve efficiency, digitization, and transparency in the PDS

Monitor distribution using Aadhaar linkage

Reduce corruption and leakage in food grain supply

Who Needs to Complete e-KYC?

All categories of ration card holders are required to complete the process, including:

Antyodaya (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) families

and families Beneficiaries under PM-GKAY and state PDS

Urban and rural households holding valid ration cards

How to Complete Ration Card e-KYC

Offline Method (Via FPS or CSC):

Visit your nearest Fair Price Shop (FPS) or Common Service Center (CSC) Carry Aadhaar card and ration card Provide biometric authentication (fingerprint or iris scan) e-KYC will be updated on the spot

Online Method (Via State PDS Portal):

Go to your state’s official PDS portal Log in using your ration card or Aadhaar number Authenticate using OTP or biometrics Verify family details and submit Receive confirmation upon successful completion

State-Wise e-KYC Status and Deadline

State Status Deadline Action Required Uttar Pradesh Active April 30, 2025 Visit FPS or complete online Bihar Active April 30, 2025 Offline biometric KYC required Maharashtra Active April 30, 2025 Aadhaar linkage needed Madhya Pradesh Active April 30, 2025 Visit CSC or complete online Rajasthan Active April 30, 2025 Offline submission at FPS Tamil Nadu In Progress April 30, 2025 Update via state portal West Bengal In Progress April 30, 2025 Aadhaar update mandatory Karnataka Active April 30, 2025 Verify all members online/offline

What Happens If You Miss the April 30 Deadline?

If the e-KYC is not completed before the cutoff:

Free or subsidized ration may be stopped temporarily

Ration card may be marked as inactive

Removal from NFSA beneficiary list is possible

Eligibility for other state-run schemes may be impacted

Documents Required

Aadhaar card (for all family members)

(for all family members) Ration card (digital or physical copy)

(digital or physical copy) Mobile number linked to Aadhaar

Bank passbook (if subsidy transfers are linked)

(if subsidy transfers are linked) Address proof, if applicable

Monthly Entitlements You Could Lose

Category Item Quantity Subsidized Rate Market Price Antyodaya (AAY) Wheat 35 Kg Rs. 2/kg Rs. 25–30/kg Antyodaya (AAY) Rice 35 Kg Rs. 3/kg Rs. 30–35/kg PHH Wheat 5 Kg per person Rs. 2/kg Rs. 25–30/kg PHH Rice 5 Kg per person Rs. 3/kg Rs. 30–35/kg PMGKAY Rice/Wheat 5 Kg per person Free Rs. 25–35/kg

Final Reminder

With just weeks left, the April 30, 2025 deadline is fast approaching. All eligible ration card holders must act immediately to secure their entitlement to food security benefits. Visit your nearest FPS or log on to your state PDS portal and complete the e-KYC process at the earliest.