Ration Card Update: Telangana Govt Plans Major Changes, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy Clarifies

The Telangana state government is preparing for major changes in the ration card system. As part of a new initiative, BPL (Below Poverty Line) families will receive three different colored ration cards, while APL (Above Poverty Line) families will be issued green-colored cards, announced Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

He stated that tenders have already been invited for printing the new cards, and they will be distributed soon.

Telangana’s Free Rice Scheme Benefiting 84% of Population

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized that 84% of Telangana’s population is receiving fine rice under the state’s public distribution system, making it one of the most significant welfare programs in the country.

While the central government provides 5 kg of coarse rice per person per month, the Telangana government is offering 6 kg of fine rice for free. The scheme is being implemented at an annual cost of ₹13,000 crore to the state government.

He noted that earlier, 80–90% of distributed rice went unused or was misused, but now, 100% of the fine rice is being utilized effectively. Providing rice worth ₹40 for free to the poor is seen as a social responsibility by the state, he added.

Over 8,200 Paddy Procurement Centers to Be Set Up

Uttam Kumar Reddy also shared that 2,573 paddy procurement centers have already been opened in the state, with a target of establishing 8,209 centers in total. He clarified that paddy with more than 17% moisture content will not be purchased.

To ensure smooth distribution of fine rice, the government has kept 30 lakh tonnes of paddy ready.

Currently, 2.81 crore people in Telangana are receiving ration rice. Once the verification of new applications is complete, the number is expected to rise to 3.10 crore.

The minister also clarified that due to the Election Commission’s restrictions, ration distribution in Hyderabad was temporarily halted. It will resume after the elections.