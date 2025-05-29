Ration New Timings: Important Dates and Schedule for Rice Cardholders Announced

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced significant changes in the ration distribution process statewide, starting from June. The Department of Civil Supplies has issued new guidelines aimed at improving convenience for ration cardholders by distributing ration supplies through ration shops from June 1.

New Ration Distribution Policy for Cardholders

Civil Supplies Minister Nandendla Manohar stated that arrangements are being made across all locations to implement the new ration distribution policy. During the transition from the MDU (Mobile Distribution Unit) system, the existing E-POS software will be replaced by a new software tailored for ration dealers to manage the distribution efficiently at the local level.

Inspection and Implementation of New Software

The Civil Supplies Commissioner, along with Minister Manohar, recently visited the Maduranagar ration depot (Depot No. 218) in Vijayawada to review the software integration. The new system eliminates the previous process where cardholders faced delays and confusion about the arrival and departure of the MDU vehicles. Now, the new method allows smooth distribution directly at ration shops, avoiding unnecessary inconvenience to cardholders.

Timings and Days for Ration Collection

Minister Manohar announced that from the 1st to the 15th of each month, ration cardholders can collect their supplies at ration shops during two time slots: 8 AM to 12 PM and 4 PM to 8 PM. The government has also confirmed that ration distribution will continue on Sundays, ensuring uninterrupted access for beneficiaries.

Special Provisions for Senior Citizens and Disabled Individuals

Lists of single senior citizens above 65 years, disabled persons, and elderly couples have been prepared by ration shops. These groups can receive their ration supplies from dealers between the 1st and 5th of every month. Additionally, portability provisions allow cardholders who have relocated to obtain ration supplies from nearby shops.

Anti-Corruption Measures via New Mobile App

To prevent corruption at ration shops, the government has introduced a new mobile application that provides real-time details of dealer information, including photographs. The app also tracks the quantity of supplies received at each ration shop and the distribution status to cardholders. This transparency will help manage queues efficiently and reduce complaints.