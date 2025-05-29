RCB Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against PBKS in IPL Qualifier 1 at Mullanpur

Get the latest updates on the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB wins the toss and opts to bowl first in a high-stakes knockout match at Mullanpur.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday.

RCB Make One Change; Hazlewood Returns

RCB made a tactical change ahead of the crucial knockout match, bringing in Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood in place of Nuwan Thushara. Hazlewood’s inclusion is expected to bolster Bengaluru’s pace attack, especially with the new ball.

PBKS Bring in Omarzai

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, also made a change, replacing Marco Jansen with Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who adds depth to both batting and bowling departments.

Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (Playing XI):

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI):

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

High Stakes as Teams Battle for Final Berth

With a spot in the IPL 2025 final on the line, both teams are expected to go all out. RCB, banking on experience and a balanced attack, will look to contain PBKS’s explosive top order. Meanwhile, Punjab will hope to put up a competitive total and pressure Bengaluru’s batting unit in the chase.

Stay tuned for live updates and post-match analysis.