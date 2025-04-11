HYDRAA Used to Intimidate Builders, Real Estate Sector Collapsed Under Congress: Arvind Fires Fresh Salvo

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, BJP MP from Nizamabad D Arvind alleged that the Congress high command was planning to replace Chief Minister Revanth Reddy due to poor governance but lacked a suitable replacement.

“Only Sridhar Babu Fit, But Not for Collections”: Arvind

Arvind remarked that Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu was the only leader with a clean record and fit for the CM post. However, he claimed that Sridhar Babu was sidelined because he was not adept at “collection”, a term referring to alleged corruption practices.

“Revanth Reddy Studied CCPU Course”: BJP MP’s Jibe

In a sharp dig at the Chief Minister, Arvind said, “One of my friends told me Revanth Reddy studied a CCPU course – Corrupt, Collect, Pay and Use.” He added that such traits were necessary to rise in the Congress ranks.

He alleged that Congress leaders themselves had previously claimed that Revanth paid Rs 50 crore to become TPCC chief and assured the party high command of Rs 1,000 crore annually to become CM.

Ministers Competing for Commissions: Arvind

The BJP MP further alleged that ministers in the Revanth Reddy cabinet were competing for 8%, 10%, and 12% commissions, accusing them of corruption and misuse of power. He also claimed that Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, a key financier of the party, was being sidelined out of fear he would earn more than others.

“CM’s Graph Falling Like a Comet”

Arvind described CM Revanth Reddy’s performance as dismal, saying, “His graph is falling like a comet. Except for sobbing over debts, he has no administrative command or revenue-generation plans.”

People Losing Faith, Journalists Threatened: BJP

Arvind said all sections of society — including farmers, youth, women, beedi workers, and Anganwadi teachers — were disillusioned with the government. He accused the Congress of intimidating journalists and using HYDRAA to threaten builders, which he claimed led to the collapse of the real estate sector.

KTR’s Land Scam Allegation: Arvind Dares Congress to Reveal Names

Responding to KTR’s allegation about a BJP MP’s involvement in the Kancha Gachibowli land scam, Arvind challenged the Congress to disclose the name and complete details of the accused.

“Alienate 2,300 Acres to UoH If Congress Is Honest”

Referring to the University of Hyderabad issue, Arvind said if AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan truly wanted to support students, she should not just seek withdrawal of cases but also ensure 2,300 acres of land were permanently transferred to the university.