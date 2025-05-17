Green Card Goes Prime Time? US Mulls Reality Show Where Immigrants Compete for Citizenship

A controversial but intriguing new reality show proposal may soon turn the US citizenship process into a televised competition. Titled The American, the show envisions immigrants from different countries living together and competing in challenges based on American traditions, customs, and patriotic values — with the ultimate prize being US citizenship.

Reality TV Meets Immigration Policy

The concept, pitched by reality television veteran Rob Worsoff, is reportedly under review by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Worsoff, known for producing Duck Dynasty and The Millionaire Matchmaker, said the idea came to him during his own naturalization journey as a Canadian immigrant.

“It’s not mean-spirited. Instead, The American is a celebration of what it means to be American… at a time when our morale is at an all-time low,” Worsoff wrote on Facebook.

Homeland Security Reviewing the Proposal

Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for the DHS, confirmed the idea was being reviewed by Secretary Kristi Noem. She said such “out-of-the-box pitches” that promote civic awareness and American pride were welcomed.

“It’s important to revive civic duty,” McLaughlin told The New York Times.

While the project is still in its early stages, McLaughlin noted that the department is open to creative ways of highlighting what it means to be American.

What Would the Show Look Like?

The show would feature immigrants traveling across the United States, taking part in region-specific cultural and historical challenges. Tasks would be designed around iconic American experiences:

Assembling a Model T in Detroit

Delivering mail on horseback in Kansas

Panning for gold in San Francisco

Assembling rockets

Participating in trivia and civic knowledge tests

The final prize: US citizenship for the last remaining contestant.

Worsoff emphasized that the intent is not to demean contestants, but rather humanize all participants and showcase their stories.

“Everybody else in line will be humanised, and we’ll get to know their face and their story… maybe they’ll get a job out of it,” he told CNN.

A Trump-Era Legacy?

Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to blending reality television and government operations. In 2017, he allowed documentary crews access to ICE operations for the Netflix series Immigration Nation.

In his second term, Trump intensified immigration crackdowns, deporting over 271,000 individuals — the highest figure in nearly a decade. Recently, the administration introduced a “self-deportation” initiative offering undocumented immigrants flight tickets and $1,000 if they choose to leave voluntarily.

Yet, Trump also suggested that “good” individuals would be welcomed back legally — a sentiment that seems to align with the inclusive message the proposed show claims to promote.

Will The American Become Reality?

As of now, The American remains a proposal. But with Homeland Security’s interest and Worsoff’s reality TV credentials, it might just become one of the most talked-about and polarizing shows in American history.

