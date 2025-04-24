Red Alert: Telangana’s Heatwave Turns Fatal, 11 Die in Blistering Temps

Hyderabad: Telangana is reeling under an intense heatwave, with 11 people reported dead in a single day due to extreme heat and sunstroke. The state continues to witness dangerously high temperatures, with Nirmal district recording the highest temperature at 45.2°C.

Multiple Districts Report Heatwave Casualties

According to officials, the 11 casualties occurred across various districts of the state within the past 24 hours, triggered by heatstroke and prolonged exposure to high temperatures. The fatalities include:

Khammam – 3 deaths

– 3 deaths Peddapalli, Asifabad, Suryapet, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Warangal, Jangaon, and Mulugu – 1 death each

Authorities say most of the victims were individuals who could not withstand the rising heat while being outdoors for extended periods.

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Telangana, warning of continued high temperatures and advising people to take strict precautions. Officials have urged the public to avoid going out during peak afternoon hours and to stay hydrated and indoors as much as possible.

Public Urged to Take Precautionary Measures

With the ongoing heatwave conditions, the state health and disaster management departments are coordinating efforts to raise awareness and provide assistance to vulnerable populations. Special advisories have been issued, especially for the elderly, children, and outdoor workers.

Health officials are also urging local governments to ensure access to drinking water at public places and activate emergency response teams in affected areas.