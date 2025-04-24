Telangana: Two Cousin Sisters Killed in Tragic Road Accident

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, two young cousin sisters lost their lives in a fatal road accident in Mahabubabad district, Telangana. The tragic accident occurred near Pegadapally village, when a speeding tractor trolley collided with their two-wheeler.

Victims Identified as Monica and Noya

The deceased have been identified as Monica and Noya, both residents of the same family. The cousins were on their way to Pogudlapally village to attend their friend’s birthday celebration when the mishap took place.

According to local sources, both girls had recently cleared their Intermediate examinations with flying colors, bringing joy to their families just days before tragedy struck.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Severe Impact Caused Instant Death

Eyewitnesses report that the impact of the crash was extremely severe, causing instant death of both the young girls at the scene. The accident has left the entire community in shock and mourning, particularly as the victims were known for their academic excellence and bright futures.

Also Read: Telangana Indiramma Housing Pushes into Fast Lane, Govt Sets April Deadline for Beneficiary Finalization

Celebration Turns to Mourning

What was meant to be a joyful occasion turned into a moment of deep sorrow, as news of the accident reached their families. Locals described the emotional scenes at the victims’ homes, where celebrations had quickly turned into grief.

Authorities Investigate Overspeeding Vehicle

The local police have registered a case and begun an investigation. Initial reports suggest the tractor trolley was overspeeding, and efforts are underway to locate the driver who reportedly fled the scene.