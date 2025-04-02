Telangana: Rescue Operations at SLBC Tunnel Progressing Swiftly

Nagarkurnool: Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has assured that the rescue operations at the SLBC Tunnel are advancing rapidly, following the directives of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He stated that the operations are expected to conclude within the next 10 to 15 days.

Minister Inspects SLBC Tunnel Site

On Wednesday, Minister Ponguleti inspected the SLBC tunnel accident site near Domalapenta village in Nagarkurnool district. Later, he addressed the media in Srisailam, providing an update on the ongoing efforts.

He highlighted that nearly 800 specialists from various organizations have been engaged in the rescue operations for the past 40 days. “We are using advanced equipment for the rescue efforts. However, the process of extracting mud from the tunnel remains challenging due to the presence of iron and other materials entangled with the heavy drilling machinery,” he explained.

Government Ensures Uninterrupted Relief Efforts

The Minister affirmed that the State government has taken all necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted relief efforts. He stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed the Collector, Special Monitoring Officer, Disaster Management Officer, and SP to remain available at all times.

Ponguleti Visits Srisailam Temple, Donates for Development

During his visit to Srisailam, Minister Ponguleti, along with his wife, offered prayers at the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. Upon their arrival at the temple’s Rajagopuram, they were warmly welcomed by temple executive officer Srinivasa Rao, who honored them with garlands and facilitated their darshan. Vedic hymns were chanted by the priests as they bestowed blessings upon the couple.

As part of his visit, Minister Ponguleti contributed a cheque of Rs. 10,11,116 towards the development of the Srisailam Devasthanam. The donation was handed over to the temple’s executive officer, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the temple’s progress.