“HYDRAA Zindabad!” — Residents Thank Officials for Restoring Parks, Roads in Nizampet and Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, residents of Kaushalyanagar Colony under Nizampet Municipality celebrated Karthika Vanabhojanam and performed the Sri Satyanarayana Vratam on Sunday at the Banyan Tree Park — a park recently saved from illegal encroachment by HYDRAA.

The event witnessed the participation of nearly 1,000 residents, including families, elders, and children, who gathered to offer prayers and express appreciation to the civic enforcement body. The park, spread across 300 square yards, had previously been fenced off by encroachers who built walls around it, blocking public access for years. Thanks to HYDRAA’s intervention, the park was reclaimed and restored to the residents of Kaushalyanagar Colony.

Locals said that the park had become a symbol of their community’s unity and resilience. “HYDRAA not only protected our green spaces but also gave us back a part of our neighbourhood,” said one resident, holding a placard reading ‘HYDRAA Zindabad!’

In addition to the celebrations in Kaushalyanagar, residents of Fortune Meadows Colony under Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality also organised a rally in support of HYDRAA. The team had recently removed illegal boundary walls and laid a new cement road, restoring access to local residents.

People lauded HYDRAA’s swift actions, chanting slogans like “HYDRAA vachindi — daarulu terichindi!” (HYDRAA came and opened the paths), reaffirming their strong support for the agency’s efforts to reclaim public spaces and improve urban infrastructure.