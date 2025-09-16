Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Gives Life to Accident Victim by Providing Artificial Legs

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has brought a ray of hope into the life of Gondithi Rahul, a young man who was the victim of a tragic accident. Rahul had both his legs amputated in the accident, leaving him hopeless, but the Chief Minister’s timely intervention transformed his future.

Rahul, a resident of Palakurthi village, Dimra mandal, Warangal district, was critically injured in November 2024 when some miscreants pushed him off a train while he was traveling to Rajasthan. Both his legs were amputated in the incident.

Following the accident, the Chief Minister immediately provided medical treatment through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Rahul was also provided with artificial legs, enabling him to resume a normal life.

Rahul personally met the Chief Minister and briefed him on his health and daily routine after receiving the artificial legs. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the Chief Minister’s support during this difficult time, which allowed him to rebuild his life.

Rahul’s family also praised the Chief Minister for his prompt and humanitarian actions, stating that the assistance had given them renewed hope.

This initiative reflects Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s compassion and social responsibility, as he continues to provide all possible support to people affected by accidents and health emergencies.