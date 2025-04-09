Revanth Reddy’s Rule a Disaster for Telangana, Says Harish Rao Ahead of BRS Jubilee

Hyderabad: Former minister Harish Rao launched a strong attack on Congress leader Revanth Reddy, accusing him of “cheating God” and misleading the people of Telangana. Harish Rao, speaking at a meeting in Sangareddy on Wednesday, claimed that the state had seen a sharp decline under Revanth Reddy’s leadership and criticized the Congress government for abandoning key welfare schemes.

Harish Rao Criticizes Revanth Reddy’s Leadership and Congress Government

Former minister Harish Rao, during his speech at the BRS meeting in Sangareddy, questioned the governance of Congress leader Revanth Reddy, asserting that the people of Telangana were disillusioned by his rule. “Revanth Reddy has deceived the people with his empty promises and failed to deliver on important welfare schemes. LRS (Land Regularization Scheme) is being collected, but the Congress government scrapped crucial GO 58 and GO 59, which were meant to benefit the people,” said Harish Rao.

He further highlighted that vital schemes like the farm loan waiver and the Rs 4,000 pension scheme, which were promised to support the poor and farmers, have been shelved under the current Congress leadership.

KCR’s Vision vs Revanth Reddy’s Missteps

Rao emphasized that under KCR’s leadership, Telangana witnessed significant progress, particularly in terms of welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, which benefited 13 lakh poor families. In contrast, he accused Revanth Reddy of using “maya words” to mislead the public. “While KCR is working to keep Telangana in power and bring prosperity, Revanth’s actions have led to a series of setbacks. The state’s revenue generation through GST, stamp duties, and registrations has seen a sharp decline under his leadership,” Rao said.

The former minister also pointed out Revanth Reddy’s controversial involvement in acquiring 400 acres of land at Hyderabad Central University and the issues surrounding forest conservation. “Revanth Reddy’s actions are a curse for Telangana, as they have resulted in the loss of resources and opportunities for the state,” he added.

Accusations Against Congress Leadership and Lack of Progress

Rao continued his criticism, stating that Revanth Reddy’s calls for protests and meetings had not gained the support they needed, not even from the central leadership. “When Revanth called for a dharna in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi didn’t show up, and his own ministers are unwilling to listen to him,” he remarked. The lack of unity within the Congress party, according to Rao, was further proof of Revanth Reddy’s failure as a leader.

Harish Rao also pointed out that during Congress rule, the real estate sector had collapsed, leaving many people and businesses in distress. He criticized the lack of progress in major projects like Metro Rail and pharma initiatives, highlighting a broader crisis in drinking water and electricity, which he attributed to Congress’s mismanagement.

KCR’s Legacy and the Future of Telangana

Rao concluded his address by praising KCR’s contributions to the development of Telangana. “Under KCR’s rule, Telangana has become a model for the country. We’ve achieved remarkable progress and are now a granary of India. The people of Telangana want KCR, and we must make the upcoming BRS silver jubilee meeting in Warangal a success,” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leadership is now rallying its supporters to ensure a successful Silver Jubilee meeting in Warangal, marking 25 years of the party’s existence and their continued commitment to Telangana’s development.