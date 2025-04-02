RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Hospitalized as Condition Worsens, Likely to Be Shifted to AIIMS Delhi by Air Ambulance

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna on Tuesday after a sudden deterioration in his health. The veteran leader was scheduled to board an Air India flight at 4:05 PM, but an increase in blood sugar levels led to an emergency hospitalization.

Possible Transfer to AIIMS Delhi

Reports suggest that Lalu Prasad Yadav may be shifted to AIIMS Delhi via air ambulance for advanced medical care. His health has been a matter of concern due to multiple ailments, including kidney disease, heart issues, and diabetes.

Ongoing Health Struggles

Lalu Yadav, who underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore, has been under constant medical supervision. His daughter, Rohini Acharya, donated her kidney for the transplant. Despite recent improvements, his condition remains fragile, requiring specialized treatment and mobility assistance during his travels.

Supporters Gather at Hospital

Following the news of his hospitalization, RJD supporters have gathered near Paras Hospital, expressing concern and praying for his speedy recovery. The hospital’s security has been tightened due to the growing crowd of party workers and well-wishers.

Political and Public Reactions

Lalu Yadav frequently travels to Delhi for routine medical checkups, and his latest health scare has sparked widespread concern among his followers. RJD leaders and opposition figures have extended their best wishes for his recovery, highlighting his significant political legacy in Bihar.

Authorities are closely monitoring his condition, and further updates on his treatment and possible transfer to AIIMS Delhi are expected soon.