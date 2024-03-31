Rohan Bopanna Secures Historic Miami Open Men’s Doubles Title, Sets New Record

Miami: Rohan Bopanna, alongside his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, etched their names in the annals of tennis history with a thrilling victory in the men’s doubles final of the Miami Open.

The Indo-Australian duo displayed remarkable resilience and skill to overcome Croatia’s Ivan Dodic and American Austin Krajicek with a hard-fought 6-7, 6-3, 10-6 triumph, clinching the prestigious title.

In addition to their championship triumph, Bopanna scripted a remarkable personal milestone by surpassing his own record, becoming the oldest man to secure a Masters 1000 title on the ATP circuit at the age of 44. This feat adds to his illustrious career, building upon his previous achievement of winning the Indian Wells title last year. Remarkably, Bopanna now stands as only the second Indian, following in the footsteps of the legendary Leander Paes, to reach the finals of all nine ATP Masters 1000 events.

Despite a shaky start with a first-set loss, Bopanna and Ebden showcased their tenacity and resilience, staging a remarkable comeback to claim victory. Their dominant performance in the decisive tie-breaker underscored their determination and skill on the court.

Prior to their Miami Open triumph, Bopanna and Ebden showcased their championship pedigree with a stellar run at the Australian Open, where they emerged victorious in the men’s doubles category, adding to Bopanna’s distinguished Grand Slam record. Their relentless pursuit of excellence positions them as strong contenders for success in the upcoming French Open, slated to commence on May 20.

With their recent victories and formidable partnership, Bopanna and Ebden emerge as favorites for the men’s doubles title at the French Open. However, they remain mindful of the challenges posed by their opponents, underscoring the competitive nature of elite tennis competitions.

In both the Australian Open and Miami Open finals, Bopanna and Ebden demonstrated their prowess and resilience, showcasing their ability to excel under pressure and emerge triumphant on the grand stage. Their remarkable achievements serve as a testament to their skill, determination, and enduring legacy in the world of tennis.