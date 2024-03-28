Rohit Sharma Directs Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya to Field Near Boundary Line; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Indians suffer defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad as SRH sets highest total in IPL history.

In a captivating clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad during Match No. 8 of the IPL 2024, the latter emerged victorious by a margin of 31 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match witnessed a high-scoring spectacle, with SRH batsmen dominating the proceedings.

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen showcased stellar performances, each scoring a half-century, while Aiden Markram contributed an unbeaten 42 runs from 28 balls. Their combined efforts propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a historic feat, as they posted the highest total ever recorded in IPL history, amassing an impressive 277 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Former Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma, played a notable role during the match, taking charge of field placements at critical junctures. In a viral video circulating on the internet, Rohit can be seen instructing current Mumbai Indians skipper, Hardik Pandya, to relocate and field near the boundary line, demonstrating his strategic acumen and leadership on the field.

Rohit sends pandya at boundary. pic.twitter.com/M0LCmLyW0L — #Honest Hyderabadi (@HonestHyderabad) March 28, 2024

This exchange between Rohit and Hardik marks a continuation of their on-field dynamics, as during MI’s previous match of IPL 2024, it was Hardik who surprised Rohit by directing him to field near the boundary ropes. The reversal of roles garnered attention online, with fans expressing varied opinions on social media platforms.

As the IPL 2024 season progresses, such moments of strategic maneuvering and camaraderie between teammates promise to keep cricket enthusiasts engaged and enthralled.