Rotary Club of Hyderabad and Sakina Foundation Host Free Mega Health and Cancer Screening Camp in Historic Old City

The Rotary Club of Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Sakina Foundation, MNJ Cancer Hospital, Jaferia Hospital, and Our School, successfully organized a transformative Free Mega Health and Cancer Screening Camp in the heart of the historic Old City. The event was held at Our School, Hussaini Alam, near Charminar, marking the Sakina Foundation’s 103rd free health camp, with a focus on women’s health awareness and early cancer detection.

The camp offered essential medical services, including free breast and oral cancer screenings, Pap smears, gynecological consultations, and free medicines, generously provided by Jaferia Hospital. The initiative aimed to address the urgent need for early detection and proactive healthcare in the underserved communities of the Old City.

Dignitaries Inaugurate the Event

The event was inaugurated by Mr. Zulfequar Ali, MLA of Charminar, and Mr. Syed Aale Mohammed Shabbarquadri, a renowned Sufi Preacher, with distinguished guests attending, including:

Rtn Rizwan Hyder, President of the Rotary Club of Hyderabad

Mr. Asif Sohail, Founder of Sakina Foundation

Rtn Iftekhar Husain, Rotarian

Mr. Nabeel Husain, Managing Partner of Noori Travels

Mr. Mannan Hussain from Jaferia Hospitals

Mrs. Mirwat Hussain, Principal of Our School, along with teaching and support staff

Rtn Rizwan Hyder, President of the Rotary Club of Hyderabad, emphasized the club’s commitment to uplifting marginalized communities. “The camp provided benefits to over 100 individuals, highlighting our dedication to education, healthcare, and rehabilitation services,” he said. He noted that as the Rotary Club celebrates its 75th year, such initiatives continue to reinforce its core values of community development and well-being.

Mr. Asif Sohail, Founder of Sakina Foundation, spoke about the camp’s significance: “This is our 103rd health camp. Beyond providing medical services, our focus is on educating people about early detection. With over 103 free health camps held across the state, we are committed to empowering communities, particularly in areas like the Old City, where healthcare access is limited. We will continue this mission to ensure that everyone receives the care and knowledge they deserve.”

The camp witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, highlighting the urgent need for accessible healthcare in the Old City. Residents expressed their gratitude for the comprehensive services provided and the dedication of the organizers.

The 103rd health camp organized by the Sakina Foundation, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Hyderabad, demonstrates the impact of partnership in addressing critical health challenges. The initiative, which serves the underserved communities of the Old City, not only provided immediate health solutions but also promoted a culture of health awareness and early intervention.

As these organizations continue to work together, initiatives like this pave the way for a healthier and more informed society, ensuring that no one is left behind.