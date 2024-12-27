RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Expresses Deep Condolences on the Demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief, Mohan Bhagwat, on Friday expressed heartfelt condolences over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away late on Thursday night.

Dr. Singh, the renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away at the age of 92 at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, following a sudden decline in his health.

In a statement posted on the official RSS social media handle, the organization acknowledged Dr. Singh’s immense contributions to India, recognizing him as a leader who rose from a humble background to hold the highest office in the country.

The RSS, while reflecting on his legacy, said: “The entire nation is deeply saddened by the demise of former Prime Minister and senior leader Dr. Sardar Manmohan Singh. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers.”

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s Legacy in Indian Politics and Economy

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s death marks the end of an era in Indian politics. As an economist, he was instrumental in shaping India’s economic trajectory and was celebrated for his leadership in bringing transformative reforms to the country.

He served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 and was also widely respected for his contributions as Finance Minister during the early 1990s, where he played a crucial role in liberalizing India’s economy.

Dr. Singh is perhaps most remembered for his role in implementing sweeping economic reforms in 1991, which opened up India to the global market, allowing the country to transition from a closed economy to one that embraces global trade, foreign investment, and liberalization. These reforms laid the foundation for India’s rapid growth in the decades that followed and have left an indelible mark on the nation’s economy.

In addition to his contributions to economic policy, Dr. Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister was characterized by his commitment to public service and governance. His government oversaw several landmark initiatives in fields such as education, food security, and information technology.

His calm, intellectual approach to leadership earned him respect across political and ideological divides, with his emphasis on steady and inclusive growth being central to his administration’s legacy.

Dr. Singh’s Humble Beginnings and Rise to Prominence

Dr. Singh’s journey from a modest background to the highest office in India is a testament to his resilience and determination. Known for his humility and integrity, he rose through the ranks to become one of India’s most respected leaders.

His contributions to India’s economic and political framework have made him a central figure in the nation’s development, with his policies still impacting the country today.

As a technocrat and economist, Dr. Singh was highly regarded for his steady leadership, which helped guide India through numerous challenges, both domestic and global. His legacy extends beyond politics and economics; it is woven into the fabric of India’s modernization and its emergence as a global power.

Condolences from Across India and the World

Dr. Singh’s passing has evoked an outpouring of grief and tributes from leaders and admirers across India and the world. Leaders from all political parties have acknowledged his immense contributions and the impact of his work on shaping modern India.

Dr. Singh was widely respected for his intellect, statesmanship, and his approach to governance, making his death a monumental loss to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent figures have expressed deep sorrow over his demise and paid tribute to his leadership. Dr. Singh’s impact on India’s economic policies and global standing will continue to influence the nation for years to come.

Survived by Family, Dr. Singh’s Legacy Lives On

Dr. Manmohan Singh is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters. While funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon, the entire nation mourns the loss of a leader whose influence on Indian politics and the economy will remain unmatched.

As India bids farewell to one of its most distinguished statesmen, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. His contributions to the nation’s economic growth, governance, and political landscape are unparalleled, and his memory will forever be cherished.

Dr. Singh’s Impact on India’s Future

The passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh represents the end of an era in Indian politics, as the country loses one of its most esteemed leaders.

His visionary economic reforms, steady leadership, and commitment to public service have transformed India and positioned the country on a path of sustained growth and development. As the nation mourns his passing, Dr. Singh’s contributions to India’s political and economic landscape will remain a cornerstone of India’s continued rise as a global power.