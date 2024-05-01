RSS ideology is to abolish reservations: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reiterated that abolition of reservations is the basic ideology of Rastriya Svayamsevak Sangh), and Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) is hatching conspiracies to implement it if voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister alleged that the BJP government had prepared a plan to amend the Constitution and said that he had evidence in this regard.

The Chief Minister stated that on February 22, 2000, the BJP government at the Centre issued a gazette notification and appointed a10-member Justice Venkatachalaya Commission to amend the Constitution. In 2002, the Commission gave its report in favour of amending the Constitution. However, the Congress-led UPA government came to power in 2004 and the danger of changing the Constitution was averted, he explained.

“I am making these comments with evidence. The Centre should give an explanation on the allegations,” the Chief Minister said.

“As part of its action plan, the BJP unethically formed its governments in 8 States by splitting the opposition parties and overthrowing the rival governments. Now, BJP wants 400 Lok Sabha seats with the conspiracy to abolish the reservations. The people should be cautious towards the BJP and teach a fitting lesson to it in the Lok Sabha elections,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister stated that the BJP leaders are using Delhi police against him as if CBI, IT and ED are used against the political opponents. “They are trying to scare Telangana community by using the Delhi police, he pointed out.

The Chief Minister has reiterated that the Congress party would fight for protecting reservations and would thwart BJP’s conspiracies.