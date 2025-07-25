RTC Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving, Dies on the Spot

Raichoti: A tragic incident took place this morning in Raichoti town of Annamiya district of Andhra Pradesh, where an RTC bus driver suffered a massive heart attack while driving, due to which he died on the spot.

According to details, a super luxury RTC bus going from Kavali to Bangalore had reached Madanpally Road in Raichoti in the morning, when the 50-year-old driver Rasool suddenly felt chest pain and fell unconscious on the steering wheel.

Due to the driver’s unconsciousness, the bus lost its balance and it ended up on the roadside. Fortunately, no major accident took place in this incident and all the passengers were safe. The passengers immediately showed their senses, stopped the bus and informed the local authorities.

Unfortunately, the driver had already died before he could be taken to the hospital. The bus was later shifted to the Raichotti RTC depot while the body of the driver Rasool has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Passengers and transport department staff have expressed grief over the incident.