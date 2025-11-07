Hyderabad

RTC Bus Hit by DCM Truck at Aramghar Crossroads, Passengers Sustain Minor Injuries

A road accident occurred at the Aramghar crossroads under the Rajendranagar Police Station limits on Thursday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf7 November 2025 - 14:11
RTC Bus Hit by DCM Truck at Aramghar Crossroads, Passengers Sustain Minor Injuries
RTC Bus Hit by DCM Truck at Aramghar Crossroads, Passengers Sustain Minor Injuries

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: A road accident occurred at the Aramghar crossroads under the Rajendranagar Police Station limits on Thursday. The incident took place when an RTC bus, which had stopped at a traffic signal, was hit from behind by a DCM truck.

According to police, the impact caused minor injuries to several passengers traveling in the bus. Fortunately, no major casualties were reported.

Authorities reached the spot soon after the incident and cleared the vehicles to ease the traffic flow. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the mishap.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf7 November 2025 - 14:11
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button