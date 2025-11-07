RTC Bus Hit by DCM Truck at Aramghar Crossroads, Passengers Sustain Minor Injuries

Hyderabad: A road accident occurred at the Aramghar crossroads under the Rajendranagar Police Station limits on Thursday. The incident took place when an RTC bus, which had stopped at a traffic signal, was hit from behind by a DCM truck.

According to police, the impact caused minor injuries to several passengers traveling in the bus. Fortunately, no major casualties were reported.

Authorities reached the spot soon after the incident and cleared the vehicles to ease the traffic flow. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the mishap.