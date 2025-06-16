Rythu Bharosa Payments to Reach Farmers Within 9 Days: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday announced that the Rythu Bharosa scheme funds will be credited directly to the bank accounts of farmers across Telangana within the next nine days. He was addressing the Rythu Nestham programme held at the Agriculture University in Rajendranagar.

Swift Disbursal on CM’s Command

Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that with just one command from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Rythu Bharosa funds are being swiftly transferred to farmers’ accounts. “This is a historic decision in the state’s agricultural landscape,” he stated.

The Deputy CM highlighted that every cultivable acre in Telangana will be eligible for the benefit, without any acreage limit. “A total of ₹12,000 per acre will be credited for the 1.49 crore acres currently under cultivation,” he said.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Orders Fast-Track Action Plan to Operationalise 34 Medical Colleges in Telangana

Indiramma Aatmiya Bharosa for Landless Laborers

In addition to Rythu Bharosa, Bhatti Vikramarka also announced the Indiramma Aatmiya Bharosa scheme for landless agricultural laborers. Under this scheme, landless poor families engaged in farm labor will receive ₹12,000 per family.

Government Committed Despite Financial Constraints

“Despite financial hurdles, the government is committed to the people. We are mobilising every possible rupee to support the farmers,” he said. Over the next five years, the government plans to spend ₹3.5 lakh crore — ₹70,000 crore annually — for farmer welfare.

Congress Has Always Stood by Farmers

The Deputy CM reiterated the Congress party’s longstanding bond with agriculture. “Revanth Reddy’s government is a pro-farmer government. Congress means farmers, and farmers mean Congress,” he declared.

He added that immediately after coming to power, the Congress government disbursed ₹260 crore as compensation for crop losses and spent ₹2,181 crore on crop insurance.

24×7 Free Power and Irrigation Boost

To ensure uninterrupted irrigation, ₹16,691 crore has been allocated by the Finance Department to the Power Department for supplying 24-hour free electricity to 29 lakh agricultural pump sets.

Additionally, the government has invested ₹11,000 crore to expedite the completion of pending irrigation projects across the state.

Vision for Prosperous Farming Community

Bhatti concluded by outlining the government’s vision: “Our goal is to see prosperous farmers and green fields across Telangana. Many more welfare schemes are on the way to uplift the farming community.”