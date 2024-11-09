Saanand Verma Reflects on His Role as a Journalist in Netflix’s ‘Vijay 69’

Mumbai: Actor Saanand Verma recently opened up about his latest project “Vijay 69.” Reflecting on his character in the film, Verma shared how the role allowed him to relive his journalism days.

In a statement, he shared, “I really wanted to be part of this project because the character is a journalist, and I’ve actually been a journalist in my earlier days. I started in print journalism before moving into electronic media, but the role was more entertainment-focused than real journalism.

I always wanted to be a journalist like Arnab Goswami, though I didn’t quite end up like him. So, playing a journalist in this film felt exciting and close to my heart.”

Saanand added, “The most challenging aspect of playing this role was reliving my journalism days. It’s not an easy profession. You have to be constantly alert and work under pressure, and this role demanded that I tap into that mindset.”

The further mentioned that he believes that “Vijay 69″’s core message is about perseverance.

“Vijay 69 teaches us that nothing is impossible. If you’re passionate, determined, and work hard, you can achieve anything. Age is just a number. You are as youthful as you feel in your mind,” Verma added.

Verma is widely known for his performances in films like “Chhichhore” and “Apaharan”, as well as his iconic portrayal of Anokhelal Saxena in the TV show “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain”. In his latest project, “Vijay 69”, Saanand Verma takes on the role of journalist.

Speaking about working with Anupam Kher and Chunky Pandey, the actor stated it was a dream come true opportunity for him to work with two of the finest actors in the industry.

In the film, Kher plays the role of a 69-year-old old angry man, Vijay Matthew, who dares to dream big.

“Vijay 69” premiered on Netflix on November 8.