YS Sharmila Demands Brother YS Jagan Reddy’s Resignation Over Assembly Boycott

Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh – Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila recently urged her brother and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his party leaders, to resign if they lack the “boldness” to attend the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly session, set to begin on November 11.

At a Congress event in Machilipatnam, Sharmila criticized the YSRCP’s decision to boycott the session, stating, “If Jagan Mohan Reddy, his MLAs, or any YSRCP leaders lack the courage to participate in the assembly, they should resign.”

The YSRCP had earlier announced the boycott, claiming that attending the assembly would be “pointless” due to alleged suppression by the NDA government. Addressing a press conference at a YSRCP office in Tadepalli, Reddy argued that the government does not recognize YSRCP as the Opposition, nor his role as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

Reddy further explained that YSRCP MLAs would be limited to two minutes of speaking time each, without fair opportunities to discuss public issues due to the lack of LoP recognition.

Additionally, he noted that the upcoming graduate MLC election, along with limited democratic provisions, prompted YSRCP’s decision to skip the assembly session.

Sharmila’s remarks about “boldness” follow recent comments from Reddy, who had called out Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for allegedly lacking the courage to challenge former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on law and order issues.

Reddy had stated, “Whose responsibility is law and order? Isn’t it under the Chief Minister? Whom should you (Kalyan) question when law and order in the state fails?”

This dispute over “boldness” and opposition representation continue to fuel tension between Congress, YSRCP, and other political players in Andhra Pradesh.