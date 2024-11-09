Promises vs. Reality: G Kishan Reddy Highlights Grain Procurement Crisis in Telangana

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy accused the state government of irresponsibility by failing to purchase grain from farmers despite their hard work in harvesting and bringing their crops to market.

During his visit to a paddy procurement centre in Pochampally on Saturday, Reddy criticized the Congress-led state government, which has been in power for 11 months, for not delivering on promises made under the Warangal Rythu Declaration.

Among the commitments were a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver per farmer, Rs 15,000 under Rythu Bharosa, and Rs 12,000 in support for tenant farmers, alongside a Rs 500 bonus for cotton and other crops—all of which, he claims, remain unfulfilled.

“Only a partial loan waiver has been issued, and the promised bonus on grains has been neglected,” he stated, adding that the government initially pledged a bonus for all grains but has now restricted it to certain small grains only, excluding the larger varieties widely grown by Telangana farmers.

Reddy further alleged that while around 64 lakh farmers in the state have crop loans, only 17 lakh have seen any loan waiver. Despite promises to deliver within 100 days, essential support has not materialised, he said.

Reddy expressed concerns over delayed actions on large projects, such as cleaning Hyderabad’s Musi River, and criticised the government for allegedly diverting focus to demolishing homes near the riverbanks.

Addressing former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s previous protest in Delhi regarding grain procurement, Reddy remarked, “The Chief Minister should focus on addressing the concerns of farmers here, instead of merely staging protests.”

He highlighted that for the last two months, farmers have faced difficulties due to the non-procurement of grains and lack of engagement by state officials at procurement centres.

Reddy also compared the current Congress government to past administrations, emphasising that in 2014 the Congress purchased only 24 lakh metric tonnes of grain, whereas the Modi government has raised this to 93 lakh metric tonnes.

“In 2014, we purchased from around 2.6 lakh farmers, while today over 20 lakh farmers benefit,” he stated. MSP per quintal, he noted, has increased from Rs 1,300 to Rs. 2,320 under the Modi administration.

Reddy accused the Congress of spreading false information in the Maharashtra election campaign and urged Rahul Gandhi to visit procurement centres in Telangana if he is genuinely concerned about farmers’ welfare.

Reddy noted that basic facilities, such as tarpaulins, hooks, and drinking water, are missing at many procurement centres, forcing farmers to endure hardship.

Women farmers in particular expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises of Rs 2,500, loan waivers, and support for tenant farmers. He pledged that the BJP will continue to pressure the state government to fulfil its commitments to farmers, women, and the youth.