Sachin Tendulkar shares his memories with Ustad Zakir Hussain

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar is remembering Ustad Zakir Hussain. On Thursday, the ‘God of Cricket’ took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback video in which he could be seen learning a pitched percussion instrument.

While the late musician effortlessly played and tried to help Sachin learn the instrument, Sachin couldn’t crack the technique as his muscle memory is moulded by his training in sports, which makes it difficult for any sportsman to initially crack the technique to any artform.

Sachin wrote in the caption, “Memories with the Maestro”.

Ustad Zakir Hussain left for the heavenly abode on December 15, leaving a huge void in India’s music. The Ustad touched many lives, young and old, people in positions of power and the common man. His impact on people was of such scale that his demise felt like a personal loss to many. Several members of the film fraternity also shared their condolences on his demise.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to his social media and shared an image of Zakir Hussain. He wrote, “Very pained to know about the sad demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain Sahab. He was truly a treasure for our country’s musical heritage. Om Shanti”.

Veteran Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan took to his X, formerly Twitter and shared an old image in which Zakir Hussain could be seen giving the taal to the actor as the latter plays tabla. HE wrote, “Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you”.

Also Read: S. Shankar says Ram Charan came on-board for ‘Game Changer’ before the release of ‘RRR’

The Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman called Zakir an inspiration and expressed his regret for not collaborating with him in recent years.

He wrote, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Zakir Bhai was an inspiration, a towering personality who elevated the tabla to global acclaim. His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss”.