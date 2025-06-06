Safety First: Hyderabad Closes Tarnaka Junction Under Flyover After Traffic Study

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced the closure of the Tarnaka junction under the flyover starting Friday, June 6. This decision follows a trial reopening that began on April 18, aimed at easing vehicular movement between Osmania University and Lalapet.

Trial Reopening of Tarnaka Junction Ends Due to Unfeasible Traffic Conditions

During the trial period, the traffic department conducted extensive studies including simulation and drone-based traffic monitoring, analysis of Google traffic data, adjustments of traffic signal timings, and a review of road engineering. Feedback from commuters was also collected to assess the impact.

Authorities Cite Traffic Congestion and Safety as Key Reasons for Closure

The comprehensive studies concluded that keeping the Tarnaka junction open is not feasible due to increased traffic congestion and heightened safety risks. The closure aims to reduce road accidents and improve traffic flow in the area.

Commuters Advised to Use Alternate Routes

Motorists and commuters traveling between Osmania University and Lalapet are advised to plan alternate routes from June 6 onwards. The Hyderabad Traffic Police have urged all road users to follow the new traffic arrangements and exercise caution.