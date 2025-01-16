Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Visit Their Father at Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first marriage, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, were seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai to visit their father after he was stabbed multiple times while trying to fight off a burglar.

Sara and Ibrahim refrained from speaking to the media stationed outside the hospital and went straight inside to check on their father.

The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are considered serious due to their proximity to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly broke into their Bandra home, attacked their house help, and then assaulted Saif when he intervened.

At the time of the incident, Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was at home with other family members, all of whom were asleep. Saif was awakened by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room.

Upon investigating, Saif saw the culprit stabbing their house help and decided to intervene with bare hands to protect the house help and fight off the burglar.

The Mumbai police have initiated an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage. Three suspects have reportedly been detained and are currently under interrogation.

According to sources, Kareena had attended a party but returned to their home at 1:30 am on Thursday.

Kareena’s team has issued a statement requesting fans and the media to remain patient and avoid speculation as the police continue their investigation into the stabbing case.

A statement released by the actress’s team said, “There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif suffered an injury on his arm and is currently undergoing a procedure at the hospital. The rest of the family is doing well. We ask the media and fans to be patient and refrain from further speculation as the police conduct their investigations. Thank you all for your concern. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan.”