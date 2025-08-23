Entertainment

Saira Banu reflects on meaning of birthday as she turns a year older: Not merely a celebration of age, but of love that endures

Veteran actress Saira Banu, who is celebrating her 81st birthday on Saturday, is looking back at her past birthday celebrations, and reflecting on the meaning of her special day.

Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum23 August 2025 - 10:57
Saira Banu reflects on meaning of birthday as she turns a year older: Not merely a celebration of age, but of love that endures
Saira Banu reflects on meaning of birthday as she turns a year older: Not merely a celebration of age, but of love that endures

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Mumbai: Veteran actress Saira Banu, who is celebrating her 81st birthday on Saturday, is looking back at her past birthday celebrations, and reflecting on the meaning of her special day.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her past birthday celebrations. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she took a stroll down the memory lane with occasional pit stops.

She wrote, “There are certain days in one’s life that do not merely exist but rather stand as reflections of all that has been given to us. My birthday has always been such a day, not a moment for revelry alone, but it touches every thought and being that has shaped me into the person I am today.

Also read: Govt taking over ‘Jamaat-run’ schools to safeguard future of students: J&K Education Minister

I think often of my grandmother, Shamshad Waheed Khan, whose strength and wisdom were the earliest pillars of my childhood; of my mother, Pari Chehra Naseem Banuji, whose grace and warmth lent colour to my world; and of my elder brother, Sultan, whose guidance has remained a steady hand through every season”.

She further mentioned that the love of her special ones in its constantness, is the true wealth that she has carried across years. Yet life, in its true sense, had one more extraordinary gift awaiting her.

She continued, “What began as admiration for an artist admired from afar was, by the tender hand of destiny, transformed into a companionship most rare. The decision to make my home near his was at the time but a matter of circumstance; little did I suspect it to be providence, gently steering my heart toward him”.

“That a man so revered by the world could look upon me with kindness, and in time with love, remains the greatest wonder of my life. And so, as I arrive at another birthday, I do so with gratitude for the many kind wishes that reach me, for the memories that remain ever luminous, and for the presence of my beloved which, though unseen, resides in every corner of my heart.

This day, therefore, is not merely a celebration of age, but of love that endures, of memories that soften the edges of time, and of a bond that remains my life’s most cherished story”, she added.

Tags
Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum23 August 2025 - 10:57
Photo of Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum

Safiya Begum specializes in national, international, and real estate Content Writing. Known for her investigative skills and attention to detail, she has authored impactful reports on real estate trends and global socio-political issues, contributing to reputed national dailies.
Back to top button