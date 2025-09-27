Sajjanar appointed Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed V. C. Sajjanar as the new Police Commissioner of Hyderabad.

Sajjanar, who is currently Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), succeeds C. V. Anand, who will be the new Chief Secretary, Home Department.

Sajjanar, a 1996 batch IPS officer, had earlier served as Police Commissioner of Cyberabad.

While serving as the Cyberabad Commissioner, Sajjanar had hit the national headlines following the killing of four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in 2019.

The four accused were shot dead on December 6, 2019, at Chatanpally near Hyderabad, the area where the charred body of a 27-year-old Disha (as the victim is referred to by the investigators) was found on November 28.

While Sajjanar was hailed by many for delivering “instant justice” to the victim, he came under criticism from human rights groups who termed it as “extra-judicial” killings.

The Supreme Court later formed a three-member inquiry commission to probe the circumstances leading to the encounter.

In 2021, Sajjanar was transferred to Telangana Road Transport Corporation.

Meanwhile, the state government has transferred 23 IPS officers. This came hours after Battula Shivadhar Reddy was appointed the new Director General of Police (DGP).

Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary, Home, has been transferred and posted as Executive Vice-Chairman and Director General, Centre for Good Governance.

Shikha Goel will be the new Director General, Vigilance &, Enforcement and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government, General Administration Department, in addition to her current responsibilities as Director, TG Cyber Security Bureau.

Swati Lakra, Additional Director General of Police, Organisation and Home Guards, is posted in full additional charge of the Director General, Special Protection Force.

Charu Sinha, Additional Director General of Police, CID, is placed in full additional charge of Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau in place of Vijay Kumar, who is posted as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence.

Dr Anil Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Personnel), is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Operations), Greyhounds & OCTOPUS.

Y. Nagi Reddy, Director General, Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services, is transferred and posted as MD, TGSRTC.

Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Hyderabad, will be the new Director General, Telangana Disaster Response & Fire Services.