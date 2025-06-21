Salman Khan Reveals the Real Inspiration Behind His Iconic ‘Tere Naam’ Look

Mumbai: Season 3 of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show has already created a buzz, and the excitement is only growing as Salman Khan appears as the first guest of the season. Even before its premiere, the opening episode is making headlines.

‘Tere Naam’ Look Inspired by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

During a light-hearted conversation with Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan opened up about the origin of his unforgettable hairstyle from the film Tere Naam. To everyone’s surprise, Salman revealed that the look was inspired by none other than former President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

He shared,

“Ye jo Tere Naam ka jo look hai, woh actually inspired tha Abdul Kalam saab se aur uss dauran I think Rahul Roy ka bhi same hairstyle tha. I thought ki jo small town hero hota hai na, unke humesha lambe baal hotey hai. The yesteryear heroes all had long hair, toh waha se ye aaya tha.”

(Translation: “The look from Tere Naam was actually inspired by Abdul Kalam sir, and back then, I think Rahul Roy also had the same hairstyle. I thought that small-town heroes always had long hair. The yesteryear heroes all had long hair, so that’s where it came from.”)

Salman Teases Aamir Khan’s Love Life

Adding to the entertainment, Salman also responded humorously to a comment by Kapil about Aamir Khan’s newly revealed relationship with Gauri Spratt. In the show’s teaser, Kapil jokes,

“Aamir Bhai just introduced his fans to his girlfriend. He’s not stopping, but you aren’t even starting!”

To which Salman cheekily replied,

“Aamir is something else. He’s a perfectionist—he won’t settle down until he perfects marriage itself!”

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Saturday, June 21st, with a new episode releasing every Saturday at 8 PM. Get ready for a dose of comedy, nostalgia, and celebrity revelations!