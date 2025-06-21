DGCA Takes Major Action Against Air India, Orders Dismissal of 3 Senior Officials – Know Who They Are

New Delhi: In a significant move to uphold aviation safety standards, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Air India to remove three senior officials from the crew scheduling department with immediate effect. The airline confirmed on Saturday that it has implemented the regulator’s directive.

Officials Found Responsible for Major Protocol Violations

In its formal order, the DGCA identified the three officials as being directly responsible for multiple violations of crew management protocols, including:

Unauthorised and non-compliant crew pairings

Violations of licensing requirements

Non-adherence to flight crew recency norms

The regulator labeled the situation a “systemic failure” in both operational procedures and oversight mechanisms.

Air India Responds to DGCA Directive

An Air India spokesperson confirmed compliance with the directive and announced that the Chief Operations Officer will now provide direct oversight to the Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC) until further notice.

“Air India is committed to ensuring that there is total adherence to safety protocols and standard practices,” the airline stated.

The DGCA has mandated that internal disciplinary proceedings against the three removed officials be initiated within 10 days. The aviation authority emphasized that repeated lapses by these officials compromised safety and regulatory compliance.

Fallout Continues from AI 171 Dreamliner Crash

This development comes as Air India is still under intense scrutiny following the catastrophic AI 171 Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash, which killed at least 270 people, including 241 passengers and crew. The incident has raised serious questions about the airline’s internal safety and reporting mechanisms.

AIEG Demands CBI Probe into Crew Member Dismissals

Meanwhile, the Aviation Industry Employees’ Guild (AIEG) has demanded a CBI investigation into the termination of two cabin crew members who had allegedly reported a technical fault in the Dreamliner aircraft in 2024.

George Abraham, General Secretary of AIEG, alleged that the sacked crew members faced pressure from the airline to retract their statements.

“This is a very serious matter. We have officially requested a CBI probe into Air India’s actions,” said Abraham.

Summary of Key Developments