Vizag Yoga Event Sets New Guinness World Record with Over 3 Lakh Participants

Visakhapatnam: In a monumental celebration of the 11th International Day of Yoga, Visakhapatnam witnessed a historic moment on Saturday as over 3.01 lakh people gathered to perform yoga, setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest yoga session at a single location.

PM Modi Leads Yoga on RK Beach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the event by performing the Common Yoga Protocol on RK Beach, accompanied by key leaders including Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, and several central and state ministers.

The grand event stretched across a 28-km coastal line from RK Beach to Bhogapuram, surpassing the previous record set by Surat in 2023, where 1.47 lakh people had participated in a similar session.

Colourful, Synchronized Celebration Across 326 Compartments

The event was executed with military precision — 326 designated compartments were set up, and 607 Urban Secretariats, along with rural support teams, ensured smooth coordination. Participants included:

Political leaders and bureaucrats

Students, women, youth, and senior citizens

Professionals and eminent personalities

11,000 Navy personnel and their families

Tribal and rural community members

‘Yogandhra’ Campaign Concludes with Record Participation

This mass yoga session marked the culmination of the month-long ‘Yogandhra’ campaign, which witnessed participation from over 2.17 crore people across Andhra Pradesh. The campaign aimed to promote wellness and unity through yoga, reaching deep into both urban and tribal communities.

Guinness World Record Certificate Handed Over

After the session, Guinness World Records officials presented the official certificate to State Ministers Nara Lokesh and Satya Kumar. Additionally, the ministers received another certificate for a record-breaking mass Surya Namaskar event held a day earlier in the city, where 22,122 tribal students participated.

Lokesh: A Gift to the Prime Minister and People of Andhra

Minister Nara Lokesh expressed pride and joy at the success of the event, calling it a gift to Prime Minister Modi. He thanked the people of Andhra for their enthusiastic participation and said the event exceeded all expectations.

“This is a victory for the people of Andhra. The PM’s appreciation has motivated us, and the responsibility has now increased,” said Lokesh.

Key Highlights