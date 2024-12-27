Salman Khan’s stepmother Helen and Iulia Vantur’s camaraderie steals the spotlight

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s stepmother Helen and his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur were recently spotted sharing a heartwarming moment of camaraderie that captured everyone’s attention.

Their bond stole the spotlight, highlighting the deep connection they share.

In a video that has surfaced online, Iulia is seen bidding a warm farewell to Helen with a heartfelt hug. Iulia also gently kisses the veteran actress on her forehead.

The clip further shows Iulia tenderly taking Helen’s hand to assist her as she descends a staircase, demonstrating their close-knit and caring relationship. The video has since gone viral, with fans admiring the love and respect between the two women. Their display of affection speaks volumes about the strong bond they share.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday with his family and close friends, including Iulia. The ‘Tiger 3’ actor was spotted cutting a cake with his niece Ayat, while Iulia captured the joyful moments on camera.

Iulia also took to her Instagram story to wish Khan a happy birthday and posted a group photo from the celebrations. The singer also shared a video of the birthday boy, where he is heard asking fans to stay happy and promising that he would greet them very soon.

It’s worth noting that Iulia Vantur shares a great bond of friendship with Salman’s family members and is often present at family gatherings. In November, the Romanian singer penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Salman’s father, Salim Khan.

Iulia wrote, “Happy birthday to one of my favourite people in the world, who made me feel at home in India. Forever grateful to the legend Salim Khan, the man who has created the most beautiful and strong legacy — a loving and united family. May you be blessed with good health, love, and joy always. May you always inspire and share your wisdom. May you create more and more great stories. #respect #love.”